Kent County Veterans Services connects veterans and their families with promised benefits

Community Outreach Specialist Rachel Wustman shared some of the events planned for veterans this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Those who serve our country are entitled to certain benefits on the county, state and federal levels. Kent County Veterans Services helps local vets access those services.

Community Outreach Specialist Rachel Wustman shared some of the events planned for veterans this summer.

The Grand Rapids Memorial Day Parade on Tuesday, May 30 starts at Division under the I-196 overpass. It goes south to Fulton, then east to Veterans Memorial Park, where a ceremony of Remembrance immediately follows. The park is located at E. Fulton St. in Grand Rapids.

Wustman said, coming up in June, there are art and equine activities. And then in August, although the exact date is not yet known, there is the 3rd annual Female Veterans Appreciation Event.

See the full calendar of events and learn more about Kent County Veterans Services at www.accesskent.com/departments/veteransservices.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.