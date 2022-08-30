Services to veterans get support from Kent County voters

Manager Martha Burkett explained the impact of the Veterans Millage, which funds everything from health care to home repairs.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Veterans Services is dedicated to providing a wide array of information and services to local veterans and their families. Voters in Kent County just gave the ultimate endorsement of that work by voting to renew a dedicated millage to fund veterans services.

Manager Martha Burkett explained the impact of the Veterans Millage, which funds everything from health care to home repairs. Burkett said the organization will once again participate in ArtPrize this year, with Veterans Memorial Park as their venue.

There will be 22 veteran artists whose work will be displayed, a reference to the fact that 22 veterans die by suicide every day in this country.

ArtPrize begins on Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 2. The Kent County Veterans Services exhibit will host a Grand Opening on September 17.

For more information about events and services, visit Events | KCVS (kentcountyveteransservices.com) or call 616-532-5722.

