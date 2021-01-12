Kent District Library adds music streaming service to its collection

It represents many different genres and reflects all the sounds of West Michigan.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent District Library is introducing a commercial free streaming service that gives local musicians a platform to share their music and library patrons access to a bunch of great tunes.

It’s called “KDL Vibes.” According to KDL Digital marketing Strategist David Specht, the selection of music was curated by a team of musicians and music advocates.

It represents many different genres and reflects all the sounds of West Michigan. New albums will be added to the collection during open submission rounds that take place each spring and fall.

Featured musicians will be paid an honorarium for their contribution, which is a way for KDL to support the arts community.

For more information, visit www.vibes.kdl.org.

