Kent District Library encourages early literacy skills and family reading with Storytimes

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Katie Blakeslee is an employee at Kent District Library, but she’s also a library patron and the mom of two children who are “regulars” at KDL’s Storytime events.

They offer a chance for the whole family to enjoy stories, movement and rhymes that develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading.

Blakeslee said she’s grateful for an option that gets her kids away from screens and gives them a chance to engage and play and grow.

Blakeslee wrote a column for the KDL website, describing the many benefits her family receives by participating in Storytimes.

She also talked about the new play spaces that have been added to each of the 20 KDL branches.

From a treehouse in Caledonia to a fire truck in Comstock park, there is fun to be had at each branch.

For the full schedule of KDL Storytimes visit www.KDL.com and click on 'Events.'

