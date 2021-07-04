Kent District Library offers seed library for local gardeners

You can help sustain the library and the community by volunteering as a seed packager in February and March and saving and donating seeds in the fall.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Spring is here and for gardeners that means it’s time to start the plotting and planning and sprouting of seeds. Or, for those who have never had a garden before but spent the last year promising yourself you were going to give it a try, the place to start is Kent District Library.

The KDL Seed Library features free seeds, while supplies last. Julia Hawkins from KDL said, “seed libraries aren’t just a great source of free seeds. They protect plants, feed people and sustain our environment.” Hawkins said, “ideally, a seed library is a self-perpetuating collection of heirloom seeds. This means it is sustained by donations of seeds that are carefully grown and saved for their flavor, productivity or hardiness.”

You can help sustain the library and the community by volunteering as a seed packager in February and March, saving and donating seeds in the fall, and by picking up a pack or two at your local branch.

