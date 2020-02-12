KDL keeps library patrons reading and engaged despite challenges of COVID-19

KDL Programming Manager Kip Odell told us about some virtual programming that’s being offered.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — As the pandemic rages on, Kent District Library has continued to provide vital services to the community. And, while patrons can’t physically go into a KDL branch right now, KDL Programming Manager Kip Odell told us about some virtual programming that’s being offered.

Countdown to Happy New Year

Celebrate the New Year in a unique way with crafts, projects and a livestream! Try some projects at home and join a special KDL broadcast featuring Wimee and your favorite librarians ringing in 2021 at noon.

Thursday, December 31, 11:30 AM

www.facebook.com/kentdistrictlibrary

www.youtube.com/kentdistrictlibrary



Cool Jams with Wendy and DB

Enjoy a special jam session with musical guests, Wendy & DB.

Wednesday, December 30, 10:00 AM



Elementary and teen online book clubs

For more information on everything that’s happening at KDL, visit www.kdl.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.