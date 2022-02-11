Keystone Compounding Pharmacy takes a customized approach to helping each patient feel better

Dr. Morse sat down with us to talk about the practice of Functional Medicine, and a customized approach to helping each patient feel better.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When you are sick and looking for answers, it’s important to have people you trust surrounding you with the information and expertise you need to feel better.

Dr. Logan Morse, from Keystone Compounding Pharmacy, describes optimum health as being like a system of cogs. When one or more cogs falls out of sync, it can have detrimental impacts on the whole operation. So, too, with the human body.

His goal, is to keep all the cogs performing as they should. Dr. Morse sat down with us to talk about the practice of Functional Medicine, and a customized approach to helping each patient feel better.

He meets with patients for one-on-one consultations to go over their health history, their prescriptions, and any other challenges they may be experiencing. He will often suggest supplements to go along with prescribed medicines in order to optimize their impact.

Patients can schedule an appointment for a consultation by calling 616-974-9792.

Learn more about Keystone Compounding Pharmacy at www.KeystoneRX.com. The pharmacy is located at 4021 Cascade Rd. SE in Grand Rapids.

