Discover why electric vehicles are growing in popularity among new car buyers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Would an electric vehicle fit your lifestyle? More and more car buyers are considering an EV purchase for a variety of reasons. The savings on fuel expenses is a big one. They are also earth-friendly and the technology has come a long way since the early days of electric vehicles.

We stopped by LaFontaine Ford Grand Rapids on Alpine Avenue to talk with General Sales Manager, Jeremy Trent, and find out what car buyers are saying about the EV experience.

Trent said the vehicles offer a quiet ride. He admitted that some drivers experience so-called “range anxiety,” concern about making it safely from one charging station to the next. He said the distances EVs can go on a single charge are substantial and there are increasing locations where drivers can stop to charge-up.

Trent said there is definitely consumer demand for EVs and, while it is currently exceeding supply, they are able to order both the Mach-E and the Lightning models. He recommended that buyers start researching online, identify a few EVs they are interested in, and then visit www.FamilyDeal.com or go in and see a member of the sales team.

Trent said, through the power of LaFontaine Automotive Group and their 34 locations around Michigan, they have access to a large inventory to offer consumers.

