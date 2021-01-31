Lake Michigan Credit Union opens new branch in Zeeland

During the months of January and February, for every new membership opened at the new Zeeland branch, LMCU will donate $10 to the Zeeland Education Foundation.

ZEELAND, Mich. — Lake Michigan Credit Union is expanding its footprint in West Michigan with the opening of a new branch in Zeeland. Manager Natalie VanderZwaag joined us to talk about what sets LMCU apart from so many other banks and credit unions. She says there are three things that attract customers:

3% MAX Checking Low mortgage interest rates A Prime Platinum VISA with low interest rate

VanderZwaag also cites LMCU’s commitment to the community. She says during the months of January and February, for every new membership opened at the new Zeeland branch, LMCU will donate $10 to the Zeeland Education Foundation. For more information about LMCU, visit www.lmcu.org. Or you can find specific information about the new Zeeland branch at https://go.lmcu.org/zeeland.

