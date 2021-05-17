Lake Michigan Credit Union opens new Grand Haven branch

It’s a full-service branch, offering everything from mortgages to free checking accounts.

Lake Michigan Credit Union is expanding service in the Grand Haven community by opening a new branch on Robbins Road.

LMCU was recently rated the #1 top performing credit union in the nation. Serving the communities in which they are located is important to LMCU and that is why, for every new membership opened in the months of May and June, they will donate $10 to the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.

Check out the new branch in person, or visit the LMCU website at www.lmcu.org.

