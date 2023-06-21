Lakeshore Art Festival to take over the streets of downtown Muskegon this weekend

Festival Director Bre McCarthy said there will also be plenty of festival food favorites, including elephant ears, Greek food, and fresh squeezed lemonade.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It’s billed as a “unique and artful event” happening this weekend in downtown Muskegon.

The Lakeshore Art Festival runs June 24 and 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. It’ll be spread out along Western Avenue, Clay Avenue, 3rd Street and in Hackley Park. More than 250 exhibitors will be showcasing their handmade items including craft, fine art, and artisan food.

McCarthy described this year’s public art project, where six local artists have created artistic masterpieces out of small boulders that will be displayed throughout the festival footprint. In addition, Muskegon Museum of Art will host a rock decorating booth in the roundabout for guests to express their creativity and then hide the rocks for others to find.

There will be a Children's Lane, with free or low-cost activities for kids. This year’s Authors Alley features 20 Michigan authors selling their original books. And finally, the event’s Social District will allow those of-age to sip and shop with an adult beverage.

For more information about the festival, visit www.LakeshoreArtFestival.org.

