Lakeshore Art Festival continues tradition of bringing art to downtown Muskegon

The Lakeshore Art Festival offers a little something for everyone.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Lakeshore Art Festival will take over downtown Muskegon June 25-26. From fine arts to performing arts, a craft fair, artisan food market and plenty of children’s activities, the festival offers a little something for everyone.

It draws artists from around the world, and this year street artist David Zinn will share his chalk art with visitors. Zinn takes what many would consider blemishes and turns them into fanciful works of art using chalk and his vivid imagination.

What started out as a way for Zinn to see the world differently has created a legion if fans who enjoy seeing his work pop up in unexpected places.

The festival will feature a sort of scavenger hunt for people to find Zinn’s chalk art throughout the festival footprint. There will also be a Chalk the Walk event where festival-goers will be able to test their skills at creating works of art using chalk.

The Lakeshore Art Festival runs 9am-6pm on Saturday, June 25 and 9am-4pm on Sunday the 26th in downtown Muskegon.

Visit www.LakeshoreArtFestival.org for further details.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.