Lakeshore Home Builders Association Parade of Homes promises a variety of design trends

While there are fewer homes this year, the Parade offers a variety of price-points, types of homes and design trends.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Lakeshore Home Builders Association Parade of Homes was pushed back because of the pandemic, but it’s time to let the tour begin. Sue Schurman from the Homebuilders Association said, while there are fewer homes this year, the Parade offers a variety of price-points, types of homes and design trends.

Schurman said this is still a good time to build a home but that builders are busy so buyers need to move quickly to get on the schedule. In addition to pushing back the dates of this year’s Parade, the COVID-19 crisis has changed up the experience just a bit. For your safety:

• Please stay home if you are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19

• Bring and wear your face covering

• We will be limiting the number of guests allowed in the homes at one time

• Be aware of keeping 6 foot distance from others

• Homes will be regularly sanitized

• If you prefer, homes can be viewed virtually here on our website!

• Some builders may prefer not to handle cash—please purchase your tickets at Lake Michigan Credit Union or online.

The Lakeshore Home Builders Association Parade of Homes runs September 24 through October 3. Tickets are $15 for adults and children 13 and under are free.

They can be purchased at www.LakeshoreParadeofHomes.com or there are discounted tickets ($12.50 per person) available at Lake Michigan Credit Union Branches in Holland, Grand Haven, Hudsonville, Norton Shores and Muskegon. They can also be purchased on the Parade’s new mobile app and at most Parade Homes. That app can also be used to plan your route.

Schedule and Hours

Thursday September 24th: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday September 25th: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday September 26th:1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday September 30th: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday October 1st: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday October 2nd: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday October 3rd: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

