Lascko Services offers a less destructive way of repairing pipes overgrown with roots

Brett Lascko, from Lascko Services, showed a new way of repairing root intrusion that doesn’t cause the same kind of destruction.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Springtime is growth season. Our plants and trees are spreading their roots and that can often mean trouble for homeowners.

As those roots grow, they are seeking out water and can easily stretch into a home’s sewage pipes, eventually causing backups into the house. It can be a costly repair if it’s done the “old fashioned way,” by digging up the landscape and tearing out concrete to replace the pipes.

For more information contact Lascko at 231-725-2777 or visit www.LasckoServices.com.

