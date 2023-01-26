Clean up the 'gunk' that’s making a mess of your plumbing with a water treatment system

Lascko said his crews work with customers to find the system that works best for them.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Did you know the water that’s entering your home and coming out the tap could be doing a number on your plumbing?

Brett Lascko, from Lascko Services, said regardless of whether a homeowner has municipal or well water, there are minerals and other chemicals that can build-up and impact just about everything that uses water in the home, including the washing machine, the dishwasher, toilets, the water heater, even the kitchen sink.

In addition to being a nuisance, Lascko said some of the mess can cause health concerns. He advised that installing a water softener may be the answer.

He said water softeners today are sleeker and more efficient than older models. Maintenance is as easy as adding a bag of salt each month.

Lascko said his crews work with customers to find the system that works best for them. For more information, or to book an appointment with Brett and his team, visit www.Lasckoservices.com/plumbing/water-softeners/.

