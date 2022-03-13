LaughFest offers hope, healing and laughter for the health of it

Proceeds from the comedy festival support the cancer, grief and emotional health programs offered through Gilda’s Club.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This year marks the 12th annual LaughFest, a celebration of laughter for the health of it. Proceeds from the comedy festival support the cancer, grief and emotional health programs offered through Gilda’s Club.

The Grand Rapids Club is one of the largest and busiest in the country. Its comprehensive program, delivered by professionals, includes education, structured sharing times, networking, lectures, workshops and social activities.

The organization runs entirely on charitable donations and currently serves more than 10,000 individuals each year at its clubhouses in Grand Rapids and Lowell, in various schools and community centers.

LaughFest has become a critical source of operational funding. The festival features stand-up, improv, showcases and a variety of seriously funny stuff.

LaughFest runs March 15-20. For a full schedule and show times, visit www.laughfestgr.org.

LaughFest Headliners

The Clean Comedy Showcase – March 16-18

Features six different comedians including Gianmarco Soresi, LeClerc Andre, Jessi Campbell, Leighann Lord, Nancy Norton and Dwayne Perkins. They perform clean shows that are non-vulgar and sure to make everyone laugh.

Shows on March 16, 17 and 18 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Wealthy Theatre.

Brent Morin – Wednesday, March 16 (Gun Lake Casino)

Starred in his own one-hour comedy special I’m Brent Morin (2015), available for streaming on Netflix. He has been featured on Netflix’s half-hour comedy series, The Stand Ups (2018).

Starred in Netflix TV show Merry Happy Whatever (2019).

Morin has made guest appearances on Chelsea Lately, Conan, Comedy Central, Brooklyn 99 and regularly performs at The Comedy Store, The Improv and The Laugh Factory.

Performing Wednesday, March 16 at 5:30 and 7:30 pm at Gun Lake Casino.

Charlie Berens – Thursday, March 17

Emmy-winning mind behind the comedic news series Manitowac Minute and recent YouTube sensation with over 333 million views of his Midwest focused comedy bits.

Performing Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m. at Fountain Street Church.

Fortune Feimster – Friday, March 18

Her first special, Sweet & Salty (2020) is available for streaming on Netflix.

Currently starring in SNL star Kenan Thompson’s new show Kenan (2022), Ed Helm’s and Randall Park’s new comedy show True Story (2022) and Hulu’s new movie Sex Appeal (2022)

Performing her new 2 Sweet 2 Salty show on Friday, March 18 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at Fountain Street Church.

Maria Bamford – Saturday, March 19

Creator of the semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite (2016)

Known for her voiceover work, newest project coming out this March is the new Netflix comedy called, Human Resources (2022), a spin-off of the successful Big Mouth series.

She has also played recurring characters in the TV show Arrested Development and American sitcom Fresh Off the Boat.

Performing on Saturday, March 19 at 7 and 9:30 p.m., at the Wealthy Theatre.

Tone Bell – Sunday, March 20

Guest-starring on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show (2021) and co-starred alongside Kathy Bates in the Netflix original marijuana-themed comedy Disjointed (2017-2018).

Starred as John Levy in the award-winning film The U.S. vs Billie Holliday (2021).

His other recent roles include playing Spider in new movie Trigger Warning (2022), Marcus in AMC’s Horror Noire (2021), Richard Pryor in BET’s American Soul (2020), TV show Fam (2019) and movie Dog Days (2018).

Performing at the Listening Room on Saturday March 19 and Sunday March 20 at 7 and 9 p.m.

Justin Willman – Tuesday, March 15 (Red Door Gala)

A magician and comedian, Willman premiered his six-episode magic series on Netflix entitled Magic for Humans with Justin Willman (2018) and Magic for Humans @Home (2020), a virtual show, which has garnered an audience of over 500,000 people.

Other Comedy Stars Include

Pop Scholars , four-man Grand Rapids improv group

, four-man Grand Rapids improv group The Dirty Show Hosted by Adam Degi , hilarious jokes with a side of filth

, hilarious jokes with a side of filth River City Improv , Grand Rapids natives similar to Whose Line Is It Anyway?

, Grand Rapids natives similar to Whose Line Is It Anyway? Comedy Project , local comedy club putting on four shows Cash Box! A Rock n Roll Improv Comedy Show Dissociation Station: Next Stop…Happy Town! Sketch Comedy Show Battle Bots Improv Comedy Show In the Key of Comedy – Musical Improv Show

, local comedy club putting on four shows LaughFest Trivia Night of Stars, pop culture question game hosted by local celebrities

Other Events Include

Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge

Sunday Night Funnies

Kids Joke

Family Improv

You Have Two Minutes: Brian Kelly's Favorite LaughFest Portraits

Laughter Yoga

Recovery Showcase

All Ya’ll Showcase

Drum it Out

Laughter Symposium

Three classes in one morning that bring together health care professionals, caregivers and anyone affected by chronic diseases like cancer in a morning of learning and conversation. They will explore the beneficial impact laughter can have on physical, emotional and mental health and its integration in care.

Featured Speakers

Ruth Almén , LCSW , Clinical Social Work Manager at the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health/Cleveland Clinic Nevada

, , Clinical Social Work Manager at the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health/Cleveland Clinic Nevada Nancy Norton, RN

Classes

Improvisation for Caregivers – Increasing Quality of Life in Difficult Times (Ruth) Class developed by Ruth that aims to improve the quality of life for family caregivers and their loved ones by building caregiving skills through improv. Help family care partners and caregivers maintain their own emotional health and expand their own skillset in their caregiving journey. Practices communication, empowerment and community building skills through Improv exercises!

Nancy Norton Part One: “The Power of Humor” Blend of stand-up comedy, storytelling and experiential learning about the benefits of laughter. Learn how humor reduces pain, anxiety, fear and stress while boosting the immune system and overall health. Explores the memory, mental acuity and problem-solving benefits of humor as well as the role humor plays in relationships, leadership, team bonding, resilience and job retention.

Nancy Norton Part Two: “Practicing Playful Presence” Improv Games and Skill Practice Learn how to stay connected to yourself and others in the playful present moment, be spontaneous and act on your feet, recognize signs of stress when humor is most needed as well as be an active listener and invite humor forward. Focuses on lightening-up, trusting your humor instincts and having more fun and overall joy in life.



Time: Friday, March 18 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

