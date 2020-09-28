LeafGuard has the answers to your fall gutter dilemma

Eddie Holzem joined us from LeafGuard to explain what makes their gutter system different from more traditional gutters.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — You can hardly beat the beauty of fall in Michigan. We still get the occasional sunny blue skies, those magnificent colorful leaves, and the gooped-up gutters that inevitably follow.

Never fear though. LeafGuard has the answer to your fall gutter dilemma. Eddie Holzem joined us from LeafGuard to explain what makes their gutter system different from more traditional gutters.

He also extended a special offer to 13 ON YOUR SIDE viewers. Tell him you saw his interview and you’ll receive FREE labor on your gutter install, a bank gift card, and a very cool leaf blower.

Learn more about LeafGuard at https://www.gutterswestmichigan.com or give them a call at 616-414-1372.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.