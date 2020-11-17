Learn how COVID-19 can impact a person’s vascular health From Spectrum Health Vascular Surgeon

Dr. Jennifer Watson, from the Spectrum Health Medical Group Vein Center discusses the importance of maintaining healthy legs and an active lifestyle.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — If you have spider or varicose veins, then you are not alone. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that 50 percent to 55 percent of adult women face abnormal leg veins and around 40 percent to 45 percent of men.

Dr. Jennifer Watson, from the Spectrum Health Medical Group Vein Center discusses the importance of maintaining healthy legs and an active lifestyle, plus how COVID-19 can impact your vascular health. For more information, visit www.veincenter.spectrumhealth.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.