Life changes and so should your estate plan from time to time

MICHIGAN, USA — There are very few guarantees in life, but one you can surely count on is that things change.

The team at Alles Law knows this all too well. They help their clients with estate planning, with the goal of protecting their families. Many people will assume that once they have a plan in place they are set for life, but that isn’t always the case.

Attorney Tim Alles explained that life and laws change. If any of these things happen, it’s time to update the plan:

You got divorced.

You are now a blended family.

You received an inheritance.

You bought or sold a business.

You are diagnosed with a chronic disease, such as Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis or Alzheimer’s.

Alles says estate planning should reflect all of these changes. He advises his clients take a look at their plan every three to five years. His team does what he calls an estate plan audit to determine the best course of action for an old plan.

If you’d like to sit down with a member of the Alles Law team and get started with estate planning or fine tune an existing plan, give them a call at 616-365-5055. Or you can schedule an appointment right on their website at www.AllesLaw.com.

