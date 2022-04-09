Registration underway: LMCU Bridge Run offers unique course and lots of ways to be involved

The event offers a 10 Mile Run and 5k Run/Walk, all of which wind their way through downtown Grand Rapids and cross some of the city’s historic bridges.

The 20th annual Lake Michigan Credit Union Bridge Run is Sunday, Sept. 18, and registration is underway now.

For those who are unable to participate as a walker or runner, there are many volunteer opportunities.

LMCU Vice President of Community Relations, Matt Cook, said it takes nearly 400 volunteers to make race day happen.

“We need volunteers to help with packet pick-up ahead of the run on Friday/Saturday, set-up/tear-down, and to staff cheering stations along the course,” said Cook.

There is also a charitable component to the run, as local non-profits are selected to receive donations from the race and its participants.

This year's charity partners are No Surrender Running Club and My Team Triumph. Both organizations will have participants in the race and will also receive donations.

To register and find more information, visit www.thebridgerun.com.

