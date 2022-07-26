Local campaign launched to strengthen the Holland/Zeeland non-profit sector

The goal is to raise $1.5 million for the Foundation’s Nonprofit Sector Endowment Fund.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Local nonprofits are critical in creating a thriving community for all who live and work in them.

The Community Foundation of the Holland/ Zeeland Area is partnering with the Lakeshore Nonprofit Alliance and Community SPOKE to launch a campaign that will strengthen the local non-profit sector.

The goal is to raise $1.5 million for the Foundation’s Nonprofit Sector Endowment Fund, to ensure the region has the necessary resources to maintain a healthy nonprofit sector.

Foundation President and CEO Mike Goorhouse and Lakeshore Nonprofit Alliance Executive Director Patrick Cisler sat down with us to talk about why now is the right time for the campaign and how they hope to positively impact the community.

For more information, visit www.cfhz.org/snscampaign/ or call 616-396-6590.

