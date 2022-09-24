'Deck for a Vet': West Michigan construction company holding giveaway for a deserving veteran

Nominate a deserving veteran to win a new deck or to customize their existing deck to better fit their lifestyle. Veterans are welcome to self-submit, too.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids builder Montell Construction has launched a giveaway called 'Deck for a Vet.'

People are encouraged to nominate a deserving veteran to win a new deck or customize an existing deck to make it better fit their lifestyle. Veterans are welcome to self-submit, too.

Eligible recipients must live in the greater Grand Rapids area and be either be active, former, or retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Nominations can be submitted online at www.montellconstruction.com.

The deadline for entries is September 30, 2022. Nominations should include the name and address of the nominee, a short description of why they deserve to win, and a photo of the existing deck or area where a new deck would be installed.

The project is scheduled to be built on Veteran’s Day on November 11, 2022, weather permitting. See rules and conditions below:

Rules & Conditions:

Eligible contestants must live in the Greater Grand Rapids area and be either currently serving, former, or retired members of a branch of the US Armed Forces: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, or Coast Guard. Service may have been in an Active Component, Reserve Component, the National Guard, or a combination thereof. Any period of service, during a conflict or in peacetime, will be considered. Persons receiving a Dishonorable or Bad Conduct Discharge will not be considered. Contestants must provide the following:

Proof of service: DD Form 214, NGB Form 22 (or equivalent document), Letter of Discharge Retirement Letter, unexpired military ID card or unexpired

Michigan Driver License with “Veteran” designation

Brief essay explaining why the contestant should be chosen

Pictures of existing deck or area where the deck will be located

Eligibility and the winner will be determined by the West Michigan Veterans Coalition.

The deck will have an approximate retail value of up to $19,500. The project is not redeemable for cash, and Montell Construction reserves the right to photograph and share the winning project on their website and social media platforms.

