Local health care industry needs workers and not only in patient care

West Michigan Works! has teamed up with the West Michigan Health Careers Council to make people aware of the opportunities in health care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The pandemic has wreaked havoc on our economy but there are segments of the local workforce that are growing and in need of workers. One example is health care.

With that in mind, West Michigan Works! has teamed up with the West Michigan Health Careers Council to make people aware of the opportunities in health care and help fill some of those positions.

For more information, visit www.westmichiganworks.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.