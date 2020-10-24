Local hospitals join forces to provide better outcomes for cancer patients

Mercy Health is reminding all women over the age of 40 to get screened for breast cancer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is important to maintain preventative screenings and wellness visits all year, but sometimes we need a reminder. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and our friends from Mercy Health and Metro Health joined us to remind us about the importance of annual screenings and share more information about how they are working together to provide exceptional care to the West Michigan community.

Their collaboration is called The Cancer Network of West Michigan.

For more information, visit www.wmicancernetwork.org. Remember - yearly mammograms save lives so schedule yours.

