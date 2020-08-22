Long Road Distillers offers most popular cocktails in cans for carryout as well as outdoor dining and beverages.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — They are known for handcrafting every batch of spirits using local ingredients and a commitment to the craft like no other. And now the Long Road Distillers product line is set to expand. They are offering their most popular cocktails in cans and making them available for carryout.

Kyle VanStrien introduced the new products and talked about Long Road’s outdoor experience at their Grand Rapids and Grand Haven locations. Long Road also has a tasting room in Boyne City. For more information, visit www.longroaddistillers.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.