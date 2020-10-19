Lose weight the fast and healthy way with Ideal You

What if you could lose weight, do it the healthy way, and see results fast? "Ideal You" may be just what you've been looking for.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — When it comes to weight loss everyone is looking for a quick fix. But what if you could lose weight, do it the healthy way, and see results fast? “Ideal You” may be just what you’ve been looking for.

Dr. Geri Williams said people see results the first week of the program and can lose up to 40 lbs. in 40 days. Ideal You Health Center uses whole foods, all-natural supplements, and daily coaching to help people burn unneeded fat.

While on the program, participants communicate with a weight loss coach every day. Dr. Williams says Ideal You helps people get to their goal weight whether they just need to lose 20 or 100 lbs.

For more information about Ideal You visit www.idealyou.us.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.