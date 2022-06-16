LPGA tournament is monumental project, staffed by volunteers and lovers of the game

Christina Fecher joined us from Meijer to talk about what it takes to put on a tournament of this caliber.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It takes an army to put together an event like the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. You can watch it in-person or see it on The Golf Channel, and it looks pretty perfect: The well-manicured golf course, fantastic food, and all of your favorite pros.

But there’s a lot we DON’T see at an event like this and Christina Fecher joined us from Meijer to talk about what it takes to put on a tournament of this caliber.

The tournament runs June 16-19 at Blythefield Country Club. For more information, visit www.meijerlpgaclassic.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.