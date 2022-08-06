LPGA tournament returns to Grand Rapids with new experiences, same great golf

Christina Fecher joined us from Meijer with details about this year’s tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s become one of the most popular events of the summer. The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give gets underway June 16-19 at Blythefield Country Club.

Christina Fecher joined us from Meijer with details about this year’s tournament. Fecher explained that tournament fans will have access to food concessions this year. There will also be an elevated culinary experience at J. Brewers, which requires a special ticket.

One thing that has not changed is the commitment to Simply Give, an effort to feed our hungry neighbors.

For tickets and information on special events, visit www.meijerlpgaclassic.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.