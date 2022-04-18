Lumberjacks recognize their fans as regular season comes to a close and playoffs approach

As another great season of hockey comes to a close, there are still some exciting opportunities to see hometown hockey in action.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — As another great season of hockey comes to a close, there are still some exciting opportunities to see hometown hockey in action.

The Lumberjacks’ Andrea Rose reflected on a season that featured some exciting firsts.

She said Lumberjacks fans have been key to the team’s success and with that in mind, the game on Saturday, April 23 will be Fan Appreciation Night.

Rose said there will be prizes given out throughout the game. She also looked forward to the playoffs and the Lumberjacks’ post-season plan.

Get tickets to see all the action at www.MuskegonLumberjacks.com.

