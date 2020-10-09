Maintain your lifestyle in retirement with help from Mattson Financial

Hear from our Money Mentors at Mattson Financial on how you can maintain your lifestyle in retirement.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — When you think about your retirement, what’s going to be most important? For many people it’s about maintaining the lifestyle they worked so hard for. So how can you make that happen?

Our Money Mentors had some thoughts on the topic and advice on what you can do. Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward are part of the team with Mattson Financial, a full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area.

The Mattson gang advised that it’s tough to maintain your lifestyle in retirement without an income plan, and yet this is an area people often overlook. The bills never go away. Retirees want to take vacations and live out their dreams, and yet social security and pensions alone just won’t cut it.

