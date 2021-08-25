x
The Exchange

Maintain mobility and stave off injury: It’s a game of inches

Masking your pain is never a good idea and can lead to injury.

Dr. Michael Kwast has seen it all. He’s been out on the golf course and watched an old duffer swallow a bunch of Tylenol so he doesn’t feel the pain after a day out on the links. 

Dr. Kwast says masking your pain is never a good idea and can lead to injury. He says mobility is a game of inches, that tiny fraction of space between successfully hitting a baseball and striking out with an injury-inducing swing. 

Learn more about iChiro Clinics or make an appointment on their website here.

The locations and phone numbers of their offices can be found below: 

NORTH OFFICE

4150 E. Beltline #3 NE

Grand Rapids, MI

49525

(616) 447-9888  

SOUTH OFFICE 

6690 Crossings Drive

Suite A

Grand Rapids, MI

49508

(616) 656-1830

