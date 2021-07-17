Make Binder Park Zoo the location of your next family adventure

The Battle Creek Zoo has emerged from the pandemic with plenty to crow about.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Binder Park Zoo is open and the African Savanna is calling. The giraffes are waiting for a face-to-face encounter. And that beautiful carousel has slowed so you can step aboard.

The Battle Creek Zoo has emerged from the pandemic with plenty to crow about. There is a brand-new Mexican gray wolf exhibit that anchors the North America section of the zoo. Ethel, the marabou stork who was hatched last season, is now on exhibit. She can be seen in the forest aviary of Wild Africa. Freddie, the black and white colobus monkey born last fall is now on exhibit in Monkey Valley. The Adventure Station is finally open. The Z.O.& O. train and the Binda Conservation Carousel are also running once again. The Wilderness Tram to Wild Africa is operating at full capacity and masks are no longer required to be worn anywhere in the park.

There are additional exciting new exhibits and events to look forward to. Zoorasic Park will open soon and allow visitors to step back in time to when dinosaurs ruled the earth. This special exhibit will be the former children’s zoo with close to 20 specimens of dinosaurs, including the spinosaurus, allosaurus, triceratops and more!

The zoo is also bringing back their special events, all of them on one day: October 2. It’s been dubbed, Cheetah Choktoberfest de Zoo UnCORKed – a 5K in the morning and a party in the afternoon!

Learn more about it and plan your trip to the zoo at www.binderparkzoo.org.

