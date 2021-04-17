Make the dream of building a new home a reality at The Reserve of Coopersville

The Reserve of Coopersville offers new homes in a wonderful community located between Grand Rapids and our beautiful lakeshore.

If you’ve been thinking about selling your home in a frenzied real estate market but you’re worried about where your NEXT property will come from, worry no more.

The Reserve of Coopersville offers new homes in a wonderful community located between Grand Rapids and our beautiful lakeshore. Jorge Vasquez joined us to talk about this beautiful new community.

It features both condominiums and single-family homes. Buyers can use one of the builder’s plans and customize it however buyers would like, or they can present their own plan for a home.

Several units are currently under construction and will be available for purchase in the fall.

For more information or to check out their floor plans, visit www.reserveofcoopersville.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.