Now may be the time to make the switch to solar energy

It costs less than ever to install, dramatically lowers energy costs, and may even qualify you for federal, state and local incentives.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Have you ever considered a switch to solar power? Now may be the time. It costs less than ever to install, dramatically lowers energy costs, and may even qualify you for federal, state and local incentives. Joe McAdam and Elijah Currie joined us from Solar Grids to explain how this local franchise is making energy more affordable and protecting the planet at the same time. McAdam said Solar Grids Grand Rapids was born out of a desire to help communities harness the power of the sun to produce electricity and power their businesses, homes and vehicles. “With the rising cost of electricity, rolling blackouts, and an aging overburdened power grid we feel it’s the responsible thing to do to provide solar grids for homeowners and businesses to keep them powered up and reduce the negative impacts on the environment.”

As far as affordability, Currie said, “over the last decade, breakthroughs in technology have allowed solar systems to become 20% more efficient and costs have fallen an average of 89%. Not only that, there are government incentives like 30% tax credit when buying your solar panels.” In fact, installation of Solar Grids on a home increases its value by 4-6%. But what about reliability and Michigan’s lack of sunshine? McAdam said, “Our solar panels have a 25 year guarantee. There are no moving parts so there is nothing to wear out.” As for sunshine, he added, “You might not have guessed but Solar Grids can actually produce electricity, even on cloudy days.” They use light reflected off of the snow to produce electricity.

For the first 25 viewers who purchase a Solar Grids system by the end of April, Joe and his team are offering $1000 cash back at installation. Sign up at www.solargridsgrandrapids.com and mention you heard about them on WZZM 13.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.