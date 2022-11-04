Take action now to make your retirement dream come true

Whatever your dream retirement is, now is the time to put a plan in place so you can make it happen.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When you think about your retirement years what comes to mind? Is it time spent with the grandkids? Traveling the country in a big ol’ motorhome? Or maybe hiding out in a cabin up north, fishing to your heart’s content?

Whatever your dream is, now is the time to put a plan in place so you can make it happen.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services can help.

Give him a call at 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.