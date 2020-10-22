Our Money Mentors tackle retirement and your tax bracket

Does your retirement planning include being in a lower tax bracket than you expected during your retirement years?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Every time you get your paycheck you can see how much of your money goes to pay income taxes.

Have you ever wondered how much of the wealth you have built up for retirement will be lost to the expense of income taxes?

Does your retirement planning include being in a lower tax bracket than you expected during your retirement years?

Those were the questions we put to Gary Mattson and Allison Motz from Mattson Financial, a full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.mattsonfinancial.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.