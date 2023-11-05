'Everyday Millionaires' face unique retirement challenges

If you’re interested in an enhanced retirement plan from Mattson Financial, they have a special offer.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What does “high net worth” mean in today’s economy, where owning a house, two cars, and a healthy 401(k) might push your net worth into a tax bracket considered high net worth, at least to the government.

If that’s you and you’re nearing retirement, what are you supposed to do? Taylor and Laurel Steward are the husband-and-wife team from Mattson Financial Services and they explained what the term “high net worth” means, the tax implications of such a designation, and the challenges these “everyday millionaires” can face in retirement.

If you’re interested in an enhanced retirement plan from Mattson Financial, they have a special offer. If you’re nearing retirement, or already there, and have saved $250,000 or more, the Mattson team will sit down with you to create a comprehensive retirement plan, and they’ll do it completely complimentary.

Reserve a spot by calling 800-536-8907.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.