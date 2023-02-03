Create a plan for your retirement “jackpot” with Mattson Financial

The Mattson Financial Services firm has been helping people retire successfully for decades.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We’ve all dreamed of winning the lottery or suddenly having a large amount of money. But does having more money create more problems?

That was the topic of discussion with Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward, part of the family at Mattson Financial Services, a firm that’s been helping people retire successfully for decades.

While it might seem like a lottery jackpot would be the end of any financial concerns, Gary cited studies that show more than 70% of lottery winners go broke within five years. Even among those who win the big jackpots.

Gary said there can be an end to those funds and the same can apply to those in retirement. They find themselves with a large sum and they don’t know what to do with it, or how to maintain it. Having a plan is critical.

