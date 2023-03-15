Become a successful saver for retirement but know there will still be challenges

Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward, part of the team at Mattson Financial Services, joined us to explain that being a successful saver can mean many things.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What does it mean to be a successful saver? The answer to that and the problems a saver may face might surprise you.

Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward, part of the team at Mattson Financial Services, joined us to explain that being a successful saver can mean many things, but usually it’s someone who worked hard and saved well.

That can mean millions of dollars, or a couple hundred thousand. It’s a wide range, and while that’s a good thing for them–the IRS may see things differently. They can face a higher tax bracket than they’re used to or want to be in.

Mattson said many people are unaware of how the government views them from a tax standpoint–or what to do about it. Many have employer-sponsored accounts that they contribute to over the years, not knowing what that means to their income bracket in retirement.

The Mattson team wants to help people be good savers but avoid the pitfalls that may accompany that. Give them a call at 800-536-8907 or visit www.mattsonfinancial.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.