x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The Exchange

Retirement brings lots of tough questions; The Mattsons have answers

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services, answered some of the most-asked questions about retirement.

More Videos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When you’re nearing retirement, or already retired, there are a lot of things to think about! And there are a lot of tough questions to answer–like how much do I need saved?  

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services, answered some of the most-asked questions about retirement:

  • How much should someone save for their retirement?
  • How do I make my money last throughout my retirement?
  • When should someone take their social security?
  • How much tax am I going to pay in retirement?
  • When can I retire?
  • How do you retire successfully?

If you are in or near retirement, reach out to the Mattson team for help. Call 800-536-8907 or visit www.mattsonfinancial.com

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Before You Leave, Check This Out