Retirement brings lots of tough questions; The Mattsons have answers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When you’re nearing retirement, or already retired, there are a lot of things to think about! And there are a lot of tough questions to answer–like how much do I need saved?
Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services, answered some of the most-asked questions about retirement:
- How much should someone save for their retirement?
- How do I make my money last throughout my retirement?
- When should someone take their social security?
- How much tax am I going to pay in retirement?
- When can I retire?
- How do you retire successfully?
If you are in or near retirement, reach out to the Mattson team for help. Call 800-536-8907 or visit www.mattsonfinancial.com.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.