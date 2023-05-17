Create a retirement plan that takes rising taxes into consideration

They talked about tax savings and the need for guidance in putting together a retirement plan that will withstand a tax hit.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many economists are predicting that taxes will continue to rise over the next couple years so what impact is that going to have on your retirement savings?

We asked Taylor and Laurel Steward, the husband and-wife team from Mattson Financial Services, what think the future has in store for tax rates, and they agree.

All signs point up. The Stewards explained what a higher tax rate would mean for people who are in or near retirement. They talked about tax savings and the need for guidance in putting together a retirement plan that will withstand a tax hit.

They extended a special offer. If you’re nearing retirement, or already there, and you’ve saved $250,000 or more, the Mattson Team will sit down with you to create a comprehensive retirement plan. This is completely complimentary. It'll be an enhanced plan that considers your investments, your income sources, taxes, and more, to help get you to and through the retirement you deserve.

Reserve a spot by calling 800-536-8907.

