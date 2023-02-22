Avoid unwanted surprises in your retirement with help from the Mattson team

The Mattson team has seen it all when it comes to retirement, the good, the bad and the ugly. They say putting a plan in place is critical.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sometimes surprises are a fun thing–an unplanned birthday party with friends. That can be a blast! But getting surprised by your finances in retirement is never fun.

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward are the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services, a firm that’s been helping people retire successfully right here in West Michigan for decades. You can also catch them on their radio show, Money Mentors. They want to help their clients avoid unpleasant surprises in retirement.

The Mattson team has seen it all when it comes to retirement, the good, the bad and the ugly. They say putting a plan in place is critical. If you’re nearing retirement, or already there, and you want to make sure you’re on the right track, Gary, Laurel and the rest of the team will help customize an enhanced retirement plan just for you.

This is a comprehensive plan that includes a look at your investments, your income sources, taxes, and so much more, to help get you to and through the retirement you deserve.

Visit www.MattsonFinancial.com for more information.

