Meijer continues its commitment to Simply Give hunger relief program during June LPGA event

While some things about this year’s LPGA golf tournament have changed due to the pandemic, there is one thing that remains steadfast, and that is the commitment on the part of Meijer to tie its Simply Give campaign to the event.

Over the years, the tournament has generated millions of dollars for local organizations that feed people. The pandemic has exacerbated an already critical problem in our community.

There are a lot of families suffering right now, dealing with job loss or cutbacks. Simply Give seeks to help. Whether people buy a ticket to the tournament or make a donation in their local Meijer store, they are helping families in need.

The tournament runs through June 17-20 at Blythefield Country Club. For more information or to order tickets, visit www.meijerlpgaclassic.com.

