Meijer LPGA Classic still manages to support local pantries despite Covid challenges

It wasn’t exactly the year they would have scripted for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, but it WAS a great week of golf and it DID put Grand Rapids in the spotlight and raise money for a good cause.

Cathy Cooper joined us from Meijer to tell us how this year’s tournament turned out. She said the event raised $1.1 million for Simply Give, the Meijer charity that helps local food pantries feed people.

Meijer’s contract with the LPGA means there will be another tournament next year, hopefully with a return to some sense of normalcy, while continuing to make a positive impact in the community.

Learn more about Simply Give at http://meijercommunity.com/simply-give.

