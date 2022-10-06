Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is about feeding people, in many ways

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give runs June 16-19 at Blythefield Country Club.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer feeds people.

They do it in their stores.

They do it through Simply Give.

And they’ll be doing it on the golf course during the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which runs June 16-19 at Blythefield Country Club.

Simply Give is a charitable effort to feed hungry families.

This year’s fundraising goal is $1.2 million.

As for food on the course, tournament fans will experience expanded concessions and J. Brewers will offer an elevated culinary experience with all-you-can-eat lobster and other fine fares.

For more information about the tournament and Simply Give, visit www.meijerlpgaclassic.com.

