Meijer LPGA Classic serves as benefit to feed hungry families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give gets underway June 16-19 and regardless of whether you’ve ever swung a club there’s a really great way to get involved, by supporting Simply Give.

Meijer has set a new financial goal this year, $1.2 million. Ticket sales provide one source of funding, but Meijer customers can pick up a gift card in their favorite store, which will go directly to one of the recipient food pantries.

For more information about the tournament and Simply Give, visit www.meijerlpgaclassic.com.

