x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The Exchange

Meijer LPGA Classic serves as benefit to feed hungry families

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give gets underway June 16-19.

More Videos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give gets underway June 16-19 and regardless of whether you’ve ever swung a club there’s a really great way to get involved, by supporting Simply Give.  

Meijer has set a new financial goal this year, $1.2 million. Ticket sales provide one source of funding, but Meijer customers can pick up a gift card in their favorite store, which will go directly to one of the recipient food pantries. 

For more information about the tournament and Simply Give, visit www.meijerlpgaclassic.com.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.