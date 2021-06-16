Meijer LPGA event will be different this year with a new food experience for visitors

Various restaurant partners and breweries will be scattered around the golf course.

Folks who’ve attended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give year after year have come to know some of the events surrounding the tournament. Because of Covid-19 and the ever-changing state mandates, there was not enough time to plan for the popular Grand Taste event, but there will still be a unique food experience for golf fans.

Various restaurant partners and breweries will be scattered around the golf course. Fans will have a chance to purchase food, sit down and eat, and then follow their favorite golfers around the course.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give runs June 17-20 at Blythefield Country Club. Daily tickets are available online for $10 apiece. For more information or to order tickets, visit www.meijerlpgaclassic.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.