Meijer LPGA event is a point of pride for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This year marks the 9th annual Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which runs June 15-18 at Blythefield Country Club.
It’s become a favorite stop on the women’s tour and something to brag about for West Michigan to host a tournament of that caliber. But the real point of pride is the impact this event has on the community by funding Simply Give, a project that re-stocks local food pantries at a time when their services are so necessary.
Tickets for the tournament are available at www.MeijerLPGAClassic.com.
