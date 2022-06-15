Tips for enjoying the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, regardless of whether you’re there for the golf

Christina Fecher joined us from Meijer with some tips for enjoying this great tournament.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Don’t let the formalities of golf scare you away from attending this week’s Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

Tournament play happens June 16-19 at Blythefield Country Club. Christina Fecher joined us from Meijer with some tips for enjoying this great tournament.

From tickets and parking to food on the course, autograph hunting and that famous golf whisper, Christina covered it all.

For more information, visit www.meijerlpgaclassic.com.

