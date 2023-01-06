Meijer LPGA Classic promises great golf and a good cause

Proceeds from the event go to Simply Give, a Meijer project that re-stocks area pantry shelves and helps feed people who are struggling.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There have been some changes to Blythefield Country Club, just in time for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

The clubhouse has had an addition and there’s more parking, among other things. The course is looking lush, as always, and continues to be a tour favorite.

The tournament features 144 of the best women golfers in the world, all vying for a $2.5 million purse. Proceeds from the event go to Simply Give, a Meijer project that re-stocks area pantry shelves and helps feed people who are struggling to put food on the table.

The tournament runs June 15-18. Tickets are available at www.MeijerLPGAClassic.com.

